Isha Ambani backs Indian couture powerhouses at Paris Haute Couture Week

Executive Director of Reliance Retail, Isha Ambani, attended designer Manish Mal hotra’s Autumn/Winter 2026 Haute Couture presentation during Paris Haute Couture Week.

Ambani was present at Malhotra’s showcase, which marked the designer’s entry into the official Haute Couture calendar in Paris. During her visit, she also attended designer Rahul Mishra’s presentation, reflecting her continued engagement with Indian designers who are building a global presence.

As Executive Director of Reliance Retail, Ambani has played an important role in supporting the growth of Indian luxury brands, helping expand their international presence while preserving the craftsmanship and creative heritage at their core. Her attendance in Paris attending exclusively the presentations of Manish Malhotra and Rahul Mishra reflects a broader vision of building globally recognised Indian luxury houses and creating greater opportunities for Indian designers and artisans on the world stage, alongside a longstanding personal relationship with Malhotra and Mishra. Styled with jewellery from Nita Ambani’s private collection alongside bespoke Lorraine Schwartz pieces (TBC), the look celebrated Indian craftsmanship on one of fashion’s most prestigious global stages. (ANI)

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