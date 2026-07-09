‘Toxic’ makers unveil ‘Tabaahi’ music video, Yash–Kiara’s intense romance ignites anticipation for 2026 release

The makers of director Geethu Mohandas’s upcoming action film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups on Wednesday released the official music video of Tabaahi, the film’s first song. Produced by KVN Productions, the track offers fans their first glimpse into one of the year’s most anticipated films ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026.

Featuring Rocking Star Yash and Kiara Advani in a fresh on-screen pairing, Tabaahi presents an intense love story set against grand visuals and a cinematic backdrop. The music video showcases the duo’s chemistry through emotionally charged performances, while blending evocative storytelling, striking visuals, guitar arrangements, and an orchestral score to introduce the mysterious world of Toxic.

Ahead of the release, the makers built excitement with a playful social media campaign. On July 7, the film’s official handle asked, “What do you call a forbidden love that only exists in stolen time?” tagging Kiara Advani. The actress replied with a single word — “Tabaahi” — before Zee Music Company hinted at the song’s launch with a “Stay Tuned...” post.

Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, with Hindi lyrics by Raj Shekhar, Tabaahi has been released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Sharing his thoughts on the track, Mishra described it as a song about love in its most intense form, saying it captures passion, surrender, and emotional intensity rather than conventional romance. He also praised Yash’s powerful screen presence, saying the music was created to match the actor’s conviction.

The song’s regional versions feature lyrics by Yogaraj Bhat (Kannada), Ramajogayya Sastry (Telugu), Vignesh Shivan (Tamil), and Rafeeq Ahammed (Malayalam), reflecting the film’s pan-Indian appeal.

Toxic boasts an ensemble cast including Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi, and is slated for a worldwide release on August 26, 2026. (IANS)

Also Read: 'Satluj was released without completing required certification process,’ says I&B Ministry