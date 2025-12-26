‘It’s a wrap’ for ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, Akshay Kumar confirms 2026 release

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has announced the official wrap for ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ - the much-awaited sequel to the superhit ‘Welcome’ franchise.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a special teaser, offering a glimpse of the star-studded cast of the film and their dramatic entry against the tune of a Christmas jingle.

“Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle!

In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big...none of us have. We can’t wait to present our gift to you. It’s a wrap, people! Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026,” Akshay wrote in the caption.

Akshay Kumar also confirmed the film’s 2026 release. The video features Akshay alongside stars like Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Johny Lever, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rajpal Yadav, among others, walking in unison as they remain armed with guns and dressed in protective gear.

Akshay appears visibly transformed with long white hair and beard, showcasing a rugged avatar. The film is the third instalment of the hit franchise ‘Welcome’, which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The second instalment, titled ‘Welcome Back’, was released in 2015.

Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee. (ANI)

