Jaafar Jackson shines as King of Pop in new trailer for 'Michael' biopic

Lionsgate has released a new official trailer for 'Michael', the much-anticipated biopic chronicling the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, offering a closer look at his family roots and early influences.

The film is set to release in theatres and IMAX worldwide on April 24.

The trailer places particular emphasis on Michael Jackson's upbringing under the guidance of his father, Joe Jackson, portrayed by Colman Domingo.

In the trailer, Joe tells his children, "In this life, you're either a winner or you're a loser," underscoring his role as both a demanding father and the manager who shaped the Jackson Five.

Nia Long, playing Michael's mother Katherine Jackson, provides a contrasting emotional note, telling her son, "I knew you were different the moment you were born. You have a special light."

Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, makes his feature film debut in the lead role, portraying the King of Pop from childhood through his rise as a global music phenomenon.

The trailer revisits Michael's journey from family performances to solo superstardom, driven by the unprecedented success of albums such as 'Thriller.'

Jaafar Jackson is also seen recreating Michael's signature dance moves, including the moonwalk.

The film also stars Miles Teller as attorney John Branca, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones, and Juliano Krue Valdi as a young Michael.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate will distribute the film domestically, with Universal handling its global release. (ANI)

Also Read: Is this humiliation ritual?: Justin Bieber's performance at 2026 Grammys leaves netizens baffled