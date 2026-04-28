'Michael’ director on casting Jaafar Jackson and tough journey behind the film

Antoine Fuqua’s biographical film Michael has opened to a strong global box office debut, earning USD 97 million in the United States and USD 217.4 million worldwide, marking the biggest opening of the director’s career. However, Fuqua says the journey to bring Michael Jackson’s life to the screen was far from easy.

Despite his long career directing music videos for major artists, Fuqua revealed he had only a brief phone interaction with Jackson years ago while being considered for the “Remember the Time” video. He described the singer as “quiet” and “sweet,” leaving a lasting impression.

The film faced a major setback after production wrapped, when its original ending included references to Jordan Chandler, which could not be dramatized due to a legal settlement with Jackson’s estate. The issue led to extensive reshoots costing around USD 50 million, pushing the film’s total budget to USD 200 million. Fuqua called the situation a “punch in the gut,” comparing it to disruptions he faced during Emancipation.

Creatively, Fuqua aimed to portray Jackson as a complex and human figure rather than just a global icon. The film focuses on his early life, including his difficult relationship with his father, Joe Jackson, and his emotional world. It also highlights his compassion, such as his bond with his pet chimpanzee Bubbles, making the story more relatable, especially for younger audiences.

One notable decision was to avoid directly addressing the allegations against Jackson in the first installment. Fuqua said the issue was carefully considered by the team, but they chose to focus on his rise to fame, potentially leaving more controversial aspects for a sequel. He hinted that unused footage could support a continuation exploring later stages of Jackson’s life.

Casting Jaafar Jackson in the lead role proved crucial. Initially chosen for his resemblance, Fuqua said it was his emotional authenticity that secured the part. During screen tests, Jaafar’s ability to respond in character deeply moved the crew, convincing Fuqua he was the right choice. Despite initial doubts, Jaafar impressed the director with his dedication, even performing demanding dance sequences until physical exhaustion.

While no sequel has been officially announced, Fuqua expressed strong interest in continuing the story, calling it a project he would not want anyone else to take over. (ANI)

Also Read: Farah Khan shares throwback picture with Michael Jackson, roots for his biopic