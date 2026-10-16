Jailer 2 movie review: Rajinikanth commands the screen in Nelson Dilipkumar’s action entertainer

Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The sequel follows Tiger as he confronts an illegal idol-smuggling network, bringing together familiar faces, new antagonists and several celebrity cameos.

Following the events of Jailer, Tiger attempts to lead a peaceful life with his family after the death of his son, ACP Arjun Pandian (Vasanth Ravi). Now working as a supermarket supervisor, he finds himself drawn back into the criminal underworld when Dileep (Suraj Venjaramoodu), an associate of the deceased gangster Varman (Vinayakan), sets out to find the man responsible for his leader's death.

What begins as a local dispute gradually reveals a larger conspiracy, eventually leading Tiger to Goa, where he faces Bodhi Kalpak (SJ Suryah) and his family, including Kantha Kalpak (Vidya Balan) and their father (Mithun Chakraborty). As the conflict escalates, Tiger must protect his family and allies while navigating a dangerous game of revenge and deception.

Rajinikanth remains the film's biggest strength. His commanding screen presence, restrained demeanour and trademark style provide several crowd-pleasing moments. Nelson also incorporates callbacks to the original film and references to Rajinikanth's earlier works.

The first half is particularly enjoyable, with dark humour and eccentric characters driving the narrative. Namo Narayana makes an impression as Moorthy, while Yogi Babu provides effective comic relief as Vimal. Suraj Venjaramoodu also makes a solid addition to the cast.

SJ Suryah brings energy to his role as the antagonist, but Bodhi Kalpak does not always feel as threatening as intended. Vidya Balan's confrontations with Rajinikanth are engaging, though her character remains underwritten. Mithun Chakraborty's role also lacks depth.

Anirudh Ravichander's background score effectively elevates the action sequences and Tiger's entrances. The songs, however, fail to leave the same impression as those in the original film.

The biggest weakness is the second half. Once the story shifts to Goa, the screenplay relies increasingly on extended action sequences and repetitive confrontations. Despite the higher stakes, the climax lacks impact, and the escalating violence eventually becomes tiresome.

Jailer 2 remains an entertaining watch for Rajinikanth's charisma, Nelson's quirky humour and Anirudh's energetic score. However, its repetitive second half, underdeveloped characters and reliance on cameos prevent it from matching the impact of the 2023 original. (Agencies)

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