Jana Nayagan: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's film eyes July release after censor clearance

Jana Nayagan has remained one of the most talked-about Tamil films of the year after its release was stalled by an extended certification dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film starring Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in the lead role might be heading for release soon.

The much-anticipated film is being considered for a theatrical release in July, as per the report of Mathrubhumi. However, the remaining certification process is yet to be completed. The same report states that the issue surrounding the film's certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is expected to be revealed soon.

Jana Nayagan may be scheduled for a July 16-17 or a July 23-24 release, as per several reports. In addition, July 31 is also being considered, but it remains uncertain as the upcoming film Sigma, the directorial debut of Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, is scheduled to release on the same day.

So, far there has been no official confirmation from the makers about the release date of Jana Nayagan. For the unversed, Jana Nayagan marks the final film as an actor before dedicating himself to politics full time. Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan has faced an indefinite release delay due to an unresolved standoff with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and a major leak incident. (Agencies)

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