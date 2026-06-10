Jason Momoa on Lobo Role: ‘I’ve Always Loved Anti-Heroes’

Jason Momoa has opened up about playing Lobo in Supergirl, calling the iconic anti-hero a dream role. The actor said he has always been drawn to characters who balance good and bad qualities while following their own personal code.

Speaking about Lobo, Momoa said he admires the character’s rough personality, fearless attitude and rebellious nature. He also enjoys Lobo’s signature look, including the dreadlocks, motorcycles and foul-mouthed behavior. A longtime fan of the comic books, Momoa revealed that Lobo was one of his favorite characters growing up, making the opportunity to play him especially meaningful.

The actor described the transformation into Lobo as one of the most striking experiences of his career, comparing it to wearing Aquaman’s gold suit and portraying Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. He explained that the heavy makeup, large scleral contact lenses, prosthetics and costume helped him fully become the character.

Momoa admitted he felt nervous at first, but once the full look came together, the character seemed to take over. Seeing himself transformed with the makeup and horns gave him a powerful sense of stepping into Lobo’s world.

Supergirl stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin. The film follows the headstrong hero as she embarks on an interstellar adventure after a dangerous new enemy threatens someone close to her. Along the way, she teams up with an unlikely ally while navigating themes of justice, revenge and responsibility.

The cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet and Jason Momoa. The film is set to release in cinemas on June 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (IANS)

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