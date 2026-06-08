Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Madonna Inspired Her Style Journey

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the profound influence pop icon Madonna had on her life and career, revealing that she admired the singer so much as a child that she altered her own clothes to emulate her distinctive fashion style.

Speaking during a recent interview, Lopez was asked to identify Madonna’s hit song Ray of Light. Her response was immediate and enthusiastic. “This is Madonna!” she exclaimed with a smile, before reflecting on her childhood admiration for the legendary performer.

“When I was little, I wanted to be like her. That’s why I started coming to the village. I wanted to dress like her,” Lopez said. She went on to reveal that she would even cut up her clothes in an effort to recreate Madonna’s iconic looks.

The actress and singer explained that Madonna’s willingness to reinvent herself throughout her career left a lasting impression on her. According to Lopez, watching the Queen of Pop constantly evolve inspired her own determination to keep exploring new creative directions.

“I always said to myself, I never want to get stuck. I always wanted to keep evolving. I always wanna keep doing new things,” she said. During the interview, Lopez also reflected on the late Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla, whom she portrayed in the critically acclaimed 1997 film Selena. She described the role as a defining moment in her career and said Selena’s tragic death at a young age motivated her to pursue her dreams fearlessly.

“That was kind of the set-off to my career,” Lopez said, recalling how she was discouraged from pursuing music after acting in the film. “You have to seize the moment. You have one life.”

Meanwhile, Lopez is promoting her upcoming Netflix romantic comedy Office Romance, in which she stars alongside Brett Goldstein. Despite decades in the entertainment industry, she admitted that filming romantic scenes still makes her nervous.

“You get a little nervous, that’s all,” Lopez said, adding that kissing scenes with someone she is just getting to know can still feel intimidating. (ANI)

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