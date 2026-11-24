Jennifer Lopez has sparked excitement among fans by hinting at a possible reunion with Jane Fonda for another instalment of their 2005 romantic comedy Monster-in-Law. During her upcoming appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Lopez revisited some of her memorable film projects while speaking with host Drew Barrymore. When the conversation turned to Monster-in-Law, Barrymore expressed her fondness for the film, prompting Lopez to recall her experience working with Fonda. Praising the veteran actor, Lopez described her as amazing and said she had thoroughly enjoyed working with her. She also hinted at the possibility of another collaboration, revealing, "We're talking about maybe doing another one." However, neither a sequel nor any production details have been officially announced. Lopez and Fonda have maintained a friendly association since working together on the comedy. Fonda attended Lopez's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2013, where she paid tribute to the singer and actor. The two were also spotted together at a pre-Oscars gathering in 2025.

For Fonda, Monster-in-Law marked an important phase in her career comeback. Speaking to Deadline in 2015, she reflected on how the film introduced her to a younger generation of audiences while marking a significant return to acting.

Directed by Robert Luketic, Monster-in-Law was released in 2005 and centred on the strained relationship between a bride-to-be and her future mother-in-law. Lopez played Charlotte 'Charlie' Cantilini, who falls in love with Dr Kevin Fields, portrayed by Michael Vartan. However, their plans for marriage face complications when Kevin's mother, Viola Fields (Fonda), refuses to accept their relationship. (Agencies)

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