Taylor Swift Embraces Pixar Nostalgia with ‘Toy Story 5’ Track

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has shared an emotional note about writing and recording a song for Toy Story 5, calling the experience both a “musical departure” and a feeling of “coming home.”

Swift posted a childhood video of herself dressed as Jessie, one of the franchise’s beloved characters, and revealed that writing a song for the cowgirl was a dream come true. She said creating music for Jessie felt both like a new challenge and something that came naturally to her.

Expressing her lifelong love for the Toy Story series, Swift wrote that she has been a fan since the age of five and plans to stay on the adventure “to infinity and beyond.”

She also thanked director Andrew Stanton for envisioning her as part of the project and praised legendary composer Randy Newman for creating the musical identity of the franchise through its songs and scores.

Swift revealed that she co-wrote the new track, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. She said the song was created out of deep affection for the characters that entertained and inspired them throughout their childhood.

The new song from Toy Story 5 is now available across platforms. The Toy Story franchise began in 1995 with the release of the original animated film and has since become one of Pixar’s most successful series. (IANS)

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