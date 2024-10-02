Jennifer Lopez spending $100,000 per day on designer clothes amid divorce

The divorce is coming through hard on Jennifer Lopez. JLo recently filed for divorce from husband of just two years, Ben Affleck, in August. Citing “irreconcilable differences”, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck parted ways after only being for two years.

While the divorce is still being settled, reports suggest that JLo is indulging in “retail therapy” too much and overspending on designer clothes for herself and her entire entourage. In Touch Weekly reports that Jennifer Lopez is “throwing around money like she’s a billionaire right now”. A source close to JLo told the outlet that she is spending as much as $100,000 per day on designer clothes for herself and her entourage. “She’s treating herself to outrageous shopping sprees. She calls it retail therapy and says she needs it, but the bills are outrageous. She’s regularly spending a few $100,000 a day on designer clothes for her and her entourage. The way she’s haemorrhaging money right now is madness, but she says it makes her happy so it’s worth it — end of the story.” the report quoted the source. Her finance team is worried about all the overspending. “First of all, she’s got this divorce to settle, which could cost her as much as $50 million. On top of it, she’s now forking on all kinds of things, including another $50 million home,” the source was quoted as saying. (Agencies)

