Jessie Buckley makes history as first Irish actress to bag Best Actress

Jessie Buckley has made history by winning the Best Actress award at the Academy Awards for her role in the film 'Hamnet'.

With this win, she has also become the fifth Irish actress to receive the honour. The film was directed by Chloe Zhao.

During her acceptance speech, Buckley spoke about the deep emotions behind the role and dedicated her award to mothers. The actress also thanked the director and spoke about the meaning the role had for her.

"To know this incandescent woman, and journey to understand the capacity of a mother's love is the greatest collision of my life," she told Zhao according to Deadline.

"It's Mother's Day in the U.K. today, but I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother's heart," she added. Buckley also spoke about her family, who were present at the ceremony. She thanked them for always encouraging her to follow her dreams.

"My family, my Irish family, they're all here tonight. Ireland bought them flights, where are you? Mom, dad, thank you for teaching us to dream and to never be defined by expectation, but to carve from your own passion."

The actress also mentioned her husband Fred and their eight-month-old daughter Isla while speaking on stage.

Buckley also thanked the other nominees in the category. She said she admired their work and hoped to work with them in the future. "Thank you to the incredible women that I stand beside. I am inspired by your art and your heart, and I want to work with every single one of you." (ANI)

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