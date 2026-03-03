SAG Actor Awards 2026: Sinners dominates, Catherine O’Hara honoured with Best Actress

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell for the second consecutive year, was held on March 1, 2026, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Previously known as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, the show honoured extraordinary performances by artists across film and television. The winners were chosen by members of the SAG-AFTRA.

Major film winners

The award for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture was won by Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners. Emerging as the biggest winner of the night, the film's actor, Michael B. Jordan, also took home Best Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the same film.

The Best Female Actor in a Leading Role went to Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, and supporting acting honours were given to Sean Penn for One Battle After Another and Amy Madigan for Weapons.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning won the stunt ensemble award in film.

Big TV winners

Coming to Television, Apple TV+ comedy The Studio ruled the evening in the comedy categories. It won Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series, with Seth Rogen bagging Best Actor in a Comedy Series. He also paid an emotional tribute while accepting the posthumous Best Actress award for Catherine O’Hara.

In the drama category, The Pitt won Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, with Noah Wyle taking home Best Actor. Keri Russell was given Best Actress in a Drama Series for The Diplomat.

Additionally, limited series honours were won by Owen Cooper for Adolescence and Michelle Williams for Dying for Sex. The stunt ensemble prize in television was awarded to The Last of Us. (Agencies)

