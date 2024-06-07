Vijay Sethupathi Showers Love on Shah Rukh Khan; Shifts Focus to Romantic Roles After 'Jawan' Experience

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi who made his Bollywood debut with “Farzi” last year and “Jawan” is a heartrob. His latest Bollywood film was “Merry Christmas” starring Katrina Kaif in the main role. Well, Vijay’s experience with “Jawan” co-star Shah Rukh Khan seems to be quite special.

In an interview, Vijay spoke his heart out about Shah Rukh Khan and said that he is not interested in playing villains anymore. Vijay played the antagonist in “Jawan” and won hearts with his avatar. He even said that the villain invites competition with the lead star and he would instead want to do romantic films. Vijay spoke about his bond with SRK post-Jawan.

Vijay said that he learned something from everyone but what he learned from Shah Rukh Khan is that his energy levels never go down. Vijay shared how one day, during the shoot, he was unwell but one cannot figure it out unless he tells them. He also said that is an amazing quality that Shah Rukh Khan has.

Vijay later said that he shared a lot of things about him which made him feel happy. He also said that he and Rajinikanth have things about him that makes him happy. He said that he felt happy that they noticed so many aspects about him and his performances. On the work front, Vijay has a Tamil film “Maharaja” which will release on June 14. This film will mark his 50th film in the South industry. (Agencies)

