Joe Jonas Confirms Relationship With Model Tatiana Gabriela

Joe Jonas has finally made his relationship official with Tatiana Gabriela by sharing a photo with her on his social media. This update comes nearly two years after his separation from Sophie Turner. The singer-songwriter was recently on a trip to Puerto Rico and shared a series of images and a YouTube vlog with his fans.

Among the multiple photos shared by the Jonas Brothers member, what caught the attention of the netizens was a black-and-white photo booth picture where Gabriela is seen wrapping her arms around him while posing for the camera. “If you’re seeing this it means my puerto rico YT vid is up now,” the caption read.

Additionally, Jonas has also offered a closer look into his relationship through his vlog uploaded on April 18. In the video, the duo can be seen enjoying their holiday by exploring the island and enjoying local food and drinks.

The vlog also features a moment when Jonas revealed that Gabriela is “helping with my Spanish.” Then the singer recalled a memorable moment from their trip, saying, “Then we went to a waterfall, we jumped in, it was so nice.”

Tatiana Gabriela is a New York-based model, digital creator, and actor, and has worked with several big fashion labels. As per reports, Gabriela has also featured in Bad Bunny’s 2025 music video Baile Inolvidable. (Agencies)

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