Kangana Ranaut urges Indian women to be financially independent before marriage amid dowry death outcry

Amidst the alleged dowry death case of Twisha Sharma, actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has advised all parents not to simply abandon their daughters once they are married.

Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, the ‘Queen’ actress wrote, “So many tragic news about married young women comes up every day. Many of these young, educated ladies even beg their parents to help them out of their suffocating situations before tragedies strike them, but Indian society is notorious for abandoning daughters once they are married (sic).”

Kangana further urged all the young women to focus on their careers and become independent before thinking about getting married.

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress went on to add, “My advice to young women out there which no social media or fashion/dating/wedding/make up industry is telling you. Your career is more important than anyone else in your life. Think about marriage only after you are independent. Please you have to be your own hero. No one is coming to save you. What you do and what you are is more important than who you marry. Build a life that you want don’t listen to anyone.” (IANS)

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