Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Spark Romance Buzz on Double Date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in LA

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet sent fans into a frenzy after stepping out on a double date with Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The celebrity quartet was spotted riding together in the same car, with paparazzi photos quickly going viral across social media platforms. In pictures shared online, Jacob was seen driving the vehicle with Kendall seated beside him, while Kylie and Timothée occupied the backseat alongside photographer Renell Medrano.

The outing comes shortly after Kendall and Jacob sparked fresh romance rumours during a beach getaway in Hawaii last week. According to E! News, the pair appeared relaxed and affectionate while spending time together by the shore. Photos published by TMZ showed Kendall enjoying a laid-back beach setup with Jacob, with the two sharing laughs and what looked like an intimate conversation.

Kendall kept her look casual in a string bikini and dark sunglasses, while Jacob stayed low-key during the outing. Although neither of them has publicly confirmed a relationship, fans have been closely following their recent appearances together.

While Kylie and Timothée have reportedly been dating for more than three years, Kendall and Jacob’s bond appears to be a more recent development. Reports suggest the two have known each other for years as friends, but their growing closeness has fuelled speculation that the relationship may have turned romantic.

The latest double-date sighting has only added to the excitement online, with fans calling the celebrity outing one of Hollywood’s most talked-about moments this week. (ANI)

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