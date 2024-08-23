Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" Movie on Indira Gandhi Sparks Controversy as Sikh Groups Demand Ban Over Alleged Misrepresentation

Kangana Ranaut recently launched the trailer for her upcoming film, “Emergency”. The movie is just two weeks away from its release. However, it has now landed in controversy. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akhal Takht are asking for an immediate ban on Ranaut’s movie. They claim the film is trying to “character assassinate” Sikhs and create a negative story about them.

According to India Today, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami held a press conference on Wednesday, during which he requested an FIR against Kangana Ranaut and voiced his objection to the film based on Indira Gandhi. Films have hurt Sikh feelings in the past by portraying them in a negative light, according to Harjinder. He believes the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is biased and wants to include Sikh members on the board.

Similarly, Gyani Raghbir Singh, the head (Jathedar) of the Akal Takt, stated that even though Kangana Ranaut has made statements against Sikhs before, the government has never taken any action against her. Dhami claimed that Emergency “deliberately misrepresented the character of Sikhs as separatists, which is part of a deep conspiracy.” Singh stated that Kangana has “disrespected” the Sikh community and is “deliberately character assassinating” them.

Gyani’s statement further reads, “The community can never forget the anti-Sikh brutality of June 1984, and Ranaut’s film is trying to characterise and assassinate Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale, who has been declared a Qaumi Shaheed (community’s martyr) by Sri Akal Takht Sahib.”

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, an MP from Bathinda, also stated that the SGPC should review Kangana Ranaut’s “Emergency” before it is released globally. Speaking to the media in Amritsar, Badal said she hasn’t seen the film but mentioned that during the Emergency period, the Shiromani Akali Dal, led by the late Parkash Singh Badal, fought hard and got arrested. Badal said if Sikhs are not shown correctly in the film, it might be because Kangana Ranaut’s role does not allow a fair portrayal of Sikhs. “History shows Kangana has used derogatory language against Punjabis, especially during the farmers’ protests, which indicates her bias,” said the MP. (Agencies)

