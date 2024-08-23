Shraddha Kapoor Surpasses PM Modi on Instagram Following "Stree 2" Success, Becomes Third Most-Followed Indian

Looks like the latest instalment of the horror comedy film “Stree 2” has done wonders for Shraddha Kapoor who played the leading role in the film opposite Rajkummar Rao. Shraddha Kapoor has been earning rave reviews for her performance in the film. In addition, her Instagram has seen a rise in followers post the film.

Shraddha Kapoor now has 91.4 million Instagram followers, slightly more than the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi has 91.3 million followers on the platform. PM Modi, however, remains the most-followed global leader on X with over 101.2 million followers.

Notably, with the new numbers, Shraddha Kapoor has become the most-followed Indian on Instagram after Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and global actress Priyanka Chopra.

On Instagram, Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra are the most-followed Indian celebrities on Instagram with 271 million and 91.8 million followers respectively. Alia Bhatt has 85.1 million followers and Deepika Padukone has 79.8 million followers. (Agencies)

