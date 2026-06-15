Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana with blue dress at Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday alongside Prince William, their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—and other members of the Royal Family as Britain celebrated King Charles III’s official birthday.

The Princess of Wales took part in the traditional carriage procession at Horse Guards Parade in central London. Prince William joined the military parade on horseback alongside Princess Anne and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh.

Middleton travelled in a horse-drawn carriage with her children, with Prince Louis seated beside her. The family waved to crowds gathered along the route as the annual spectacle unfolded. Trooping the Colour featured more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians.

For the occasion, Kate wore a powder blue dress by Catherine Walker paired with a matching hat by Philip Treacy. She completed the look with her Irish Guards brooch and pearl floral burst earrings by Cassandra Goad, which she has worn at previous royal events.

Royal observers noted similarities between Middleton’s outfit and a blue-and-white ensemble worn by the late Princess Diana during a 1992 visit to Delhi. Since marrying Prince William, Kate has attended every Trooping the Colour ceremony except those affected by COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

The celebrations concluded with the traditional Royal Air Force flypast over Buckingham Palace. King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, their children and other members of the Royal Family watched the aerial display from the palace balcony after the military parade and carriage procession through central London. (Agencies)

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