Kate Middleton may ‘never return’ to royal duties like earlier times

Kate Middleton has been staying away from the limelight as she continues to receive treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Amidst her absence from public events, many reports have emerged related to her royal duties. A few days ago, it was reported that the Princess will not continue to her public engagement for the rest of the year. However, it has now been revealed that she may never return to her royal duties like she used to perform. A lot of uncertainty is looming over Kate’s return to public duties. Amidst this, a source has told US Weekly that she might not return to the role that people have seen her in over the years. A source has told the US publication, that Kate’s team is “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back,” noting, “She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”

On May 30, Kensington Palace announced that Catherine would not be attending the Colonel’s Review, one of the biggest events of the year on June 8. Princess Kate is the Colonel of The Irish Guards.

The Colonel’s Review takes place a week before Trooping of Colour. Kensington Palace has yet to confirm whether Kate will attend Trooping the Colour or not.

“We have been really clear that [Kate] needs the space and the privacy to recover right now,” said the Palace, adding, “She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”

While she’s staying away from the public eye, she’s involved with three kids — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. “Kate’s feeling strong enough to be very involved with the kids,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She’s been an active parent.”

Another source adds: “Kate’s recovery is going well. She’s not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick and they don’t want her compromised, but she’s up and about.” In March, Kate revealed in an emotional video that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Putting an end to all the conspiracy theories, Middleton through a recorded message shared that her cancer diagnosis has come as a “huge shock”. However she and Prince William, “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.” (Agencies)

