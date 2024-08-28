‘Kaun Banega Croreparti 16’: Amitabh Bachchan shocked over a contestant’s unusual request

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16” is one of the most popular TV shows in India, and its host, Amitabh Bachchan, is known for engaging in intriguing conversations with contestants. He often uses fun banter to help contestants feel at ease while they are on the hot seat. For many people, meeting the megastar is a dream come true, and sometimes they make unusual requests.

In its latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s “Kaun Banega Crorepati 16”, the show continued with India Challenger Week. Contestant Alka Singh, who is 24 years old and works as a branch postmaster at the Indian Post Office, had a memorable appearance. She was one of the top two winners in the Fastest Finger First round, and she got a chance to sit on the hot seat. During her time on the show, Alka earned Rs 3,20,000. Alka Singh first sat on the hot seat, she became very emotional. Amitabh Bachchan noticed this and gently handed her some tissues. The actor mentioned that many contestants get emotional when they get on the hot seat. Alka humorously responded that she had not cried that much. Hearing this, Big B apologises for his assumption and says he has quickly said sorry. In response, Alka playfully referred to him as a ‘good boy’.

After winning the ‘Jaldi 5’ round on “Kaun Banega Crorepati 16”, Alka started her game from question 6 for Rs 20,000. The question was about the subject of Monobina Gupta’s book, ‘Didi: A Political Biography’. Alka chose Sushri Mamta Banerjee, which was the correct answer.

During the game, Alka made an unusual request, which will shock our entertainment news readers. The contestant asked Amitabh Bachchan if she could touch his beard. The “Piku” star asked why she didn’t touch her brother’s or father’s beard. Alka explained that her brother prefers to be clean-shaven, and her father does not have a beard. (Agencies)

