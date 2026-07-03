Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Psalm's Voice Acting Debut in 'The Angry Birds Movie 3'

American actress Kim Kardashian has opened up about a special milestone in her son Psalm West's life as he makes his voice acting debut in "The Angry Birds Movie 3."

During an episode of 'The Kardashians,' the reality star revealed how enthusiastic he was when he was first approached for the project. Calling him a 'bright and joyful' child, Kim also highlighted how the opportunity marks an exciting step for Psalm as he enters the world of voice acting at a young age. She said, "I feel like people don't really know Psalm, but he is the smartest, silliest little boy. He has the cutest voice. When they called and asked if he was interested in this role of a new bird, he was so excited."

The episode also showed a proud mother accompanying her son to the recording studio, where she watches him record behind the microphone and enthusiastically supports him throughout the session.

The youngest son, Psalm West, lends his voice to baby hatchling Olly. The 'Angry Birds Movie 3' brings back popular characters with Jason Sudeikis returning as Red, Josh Gad as Chuck, Danny McBride as Bomb, and Rachel Bloom as Silver.

The film also features a strong voice cast lineup including Keke Palmer, Lily James, Tim Robinson, Marcello Hernandez, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, MrBeast, Salish Matter, Sam Richardson, and James Austin Johnson.

Produced by John Cohen, Dan Chuba, Carla Connor, and Namit Malhotra, "The Angry Birds Movie 3" is directed by John Rice from a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman. The upcoming film is slated to hit theatres on 1 January 2027. (IANS)

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