King Charles III Won’t Move into Buckingham Palace, Becomes First British Monarch to Reveal Tax Bill

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla will not move into Buckingham Palace after its extensive renovation is completed next year, opting instead to remain at Clarence House in London throughout the King’s reign. The announcement comes alongside the unprecedented disclosure that King Charles paid £12.9 million in tax for the 2024-25 financial year, making him the first British monarch to publicly reveal his tax bill.

Buckingham Palace, the official royal residence since Queen Victoria’s accession in 1837, is currently undergoing a £369 million refurbishment. Palace officials said the decision not to make it the King’s permanent home is aimed at increasing public access while preserving its role as the ceremonial and administrative headquarters of the monarchy.

James Chalmers, the King’s accountant and Keeper of the Privy Purse, said the monarch and Queen Camilla would continue living at Clarence House but would retain private rooms at Buckingham Palace for daytime use and occasional overnight stays. He stressed that the palace would remain the “headquarters of the monarchy” and continue to host official royal functions.

King Charles has lived at Clarence House since 2003, following the death of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. After ascending the throne in 2022, he chose not to relocate to Buckingham Palace, reportedly to avoid the disruption of moving his household.

The palace said the publication of the King’s tax payment was intended to “encourage wider understanding of our accountability.” Although neither the monarch nor the Prince of Wales is legally required to pay tax, the practice began voluntarily in 1993 after public criticism over funding royal expenses. The King had paid £11.7 million in tax in 2023-24, while Prince William paid £8.34 million during the same period. (Agencies)

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