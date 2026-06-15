King Charles leads Royal Family during Trooping the Colour 2026 celebrations

London: King Charles III was joined by Queen Camilla and other senior royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Saturday as Britain marked the monarch’s official birthday with the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The event, which is held every year, marks one of the most significant occasions on the royal calendar. It drew thousands of spectators to central London, and spectators lined up The Mall and gathered outside Buckingham Palace to witness the military show and the Royal Air Force flypast.

The King and Queen travelled through London in an open Ascot Landau carriage, greeting the crowd along the route between Buckingham Palace and Horse Guards Parade.

The procession formed part of a day-long display involving more than 1,400 service personnel, around 200 horses and hundreds of military musicians.

Alongside the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - were also present on the palace balcony.

Other senior members of the royal family, including Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and several extended family members, also took part in the balcony’s appearance.

Trooping the Colour takes its name from the ceremonial presentation of a regiment’s “colour” – its historic flag. In the days before modern communications, the colours were a way for soldiers to identify and regroup with their units during battle. The day’s ceremony began with the King’s journey to Horse Guards Parade, where he received a royal salute and inspected the troops. The regiment’s colour was then carried through the ranks in a display of military precision before thousands of spectators.

Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward participated in a horseback ride in their roles as royal colonels, while Catherine, Princess of Wales, travelled in a carriage accompanied by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Then the royal family returned to Buckingham Palace, where the celebrations concluded with the RAF flypast. (Agencies)

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