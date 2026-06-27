‘Supergirl’ Review: Milly Alcock’s Powerful Performance Soars Above an Uneven DC Reboot

The DC Universe’s latest film, Supergirl, released in India today, marks the second theatrical outing in the rebooted DC franchise under James Gunn and Peter Safran. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El alongside Jason Momoa, Eve Ridley, David Corenswet, Emily Beecham and David Krumholtz. While the film explores grief and survival with emotional depth, its uneven screenplay prevents it from reaching its full potential.

A Journey Fueled by Revenge

The story follows Kara Zor-El, who is struggling to cope with the trauma of losing Krypton and spends her days wandering planets with red suns, accompanied only by her dog, Krypto. Her life changes when she meets Ruthye Maryne Knoll (Eve Ridley), a young girl determined to avenge the murder of her parents by the ruthless space pirate Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Kara reluctantly joins Ruthye’s mission after Krypto is poisoned during a confrontation with Krem, leaving only 72 hours to obtain the antidote. Their quest soon becomes an intergalactic chase, complicated by the arrival of bounty hunter Lobo (Jason Momoa), who is pursuing the same target.

Strong Performances Shine

Milly Alcock delivers an impressive performance, portraying Kara as a deeply scarred survivor rather than a conventional superhero. She convincingly captures the emotional burden of witnessing Krypton’s destruction, setting her version of Supergirl apart from Superman.

Jason Momoa brings charisma and humour as Lobo, while David Corenswet makes a memorable appearance. Alcock and Eve Ridley also share strong on-screen chemistry, giving the film its emotional heart.

Weak Villain Holds the Film Back

Despite its strengths, the film struggles with an underdeveloped antagonist. Matthias Schoenaerts’ Krem looks intimidating but lacks the depth needed to become a compelling villain.

Lobo’s role also feels unnecessary at times, with several scenes appearing designed more to introduce his future storyline than to serve the main plot. Additionally, the visual design of the different planets lacks variety, making the cosmic setting feel repetitive.

Verdict

Supergirl succeeds because of its heartfelt performances, particularly Milly Alcock’s portrayal of Kara Zor-El. However, a weak villain, inconsistent storytelling and unnecessary subplots prevent it from matching the standard set by the recent Superman film. While it offers enough emotional moments to keep viewers engaged, it ultimately feels like a one-time watch best enjoyed at home rather than in theatres. (Agencies)

Also Read: Angelina Jolie Calls ‘Couture’ Her Most Personal Film Yet, Rooted in Family’s Cancer Battle