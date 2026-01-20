Kriti Sanon’s rumoured boyfriend Kabir shares pictures from Nupur Sanon’s wedding

Nazar na lage” — This is how fans reacted to the viral pictures of actor Kriti Sanon with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia from her sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding festivities in Udaipur.

On Sunday, Kabir took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with Team Bride from Nupur and Stebin’s dreamy wedding. While all the photos were absolutely adorable, what truly caught everyone’s attention were his pictures with Kriti. For the wedding ceremony of Nupur and Stebin, Kriti opted for a turquoise blue gown. Kabir looked dapper in a white tuxedo.

As soon as Kabir shared pictures with Kriti, her fans, in no time, chimed in the comment section and dropped heartfelt reactions for the rumoured couple.

“Nazar na lage,” a social media user commented.

“Finally kabir and kirti in one frame,” another netizen wrote.

“No nazar...lovely,” an Instagram user wrote. Kriti did not comment but did react to the post with a like.

Amid growing speculation, neither Kriti nor Kabir has officially confirmed their relationship. (ANI)

