Lady Gaga, Doechii Unveil Fashion-Forward Anthem ‘Runway’ for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Soundtrack

Lady Gaga and Doechii have released a new collaborative single titled ‘Runway,’ an upbeat dance track that arrives as part of the soundtrack for the upcoming 20th Century Fox film ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’

The release brings together two of contemporary pop’s most distinctive voices on a fashion-forward anthem built around confidence, performance, and self-expression.

The track, ‘Runway,’ features Doechii delivering playful, high-energy verses, including the line, “Serve a little sass, with a little side of ass, do a little twirl.”

As per Variety, Lady Gaga contributes vocals that lean into empowerment and freedom, singing, “I’m feeling fab, I’m feeling free, I feel exceptionally.”

The chorus sees both artists come together on the central hook: “Monday through Sunday, can turn the dancefloor into a runway.” The song closes with an outro that repeatedly emphasises its core message, as the duo chants, “You were born for the runway.” The single blends pop and dance influences, positioning itself as a celebratory anthem tied closely to the film’s fashion-centric narrative. The production of ‘Runway’ brings together a high-profile creative team. The track is co-produced by Andrew Watt, Bruno Mars, Cirkut, and Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II. Watt also co-wrote the song alongside Gaga, Mars, Doechii, Cirkut, D’Mile, and Jayda Love, forming a collaborative lineup that spans multiple genres and songwriting backgrounds.(ANI)

Also Read: Clooney slams Trump over Iran rhetoric, says talk of ending a civilization amounts to a war crime and endangers NATO