Lady Gaga on why she never shut down rumours claiming she’s a man

Lady Gaga recently opened up on why she stayed silent on persistent rumours from earlier in her career that claimed she was actually a man.

The pop superstar, who is also known for pushing boundaries, first addressed the rumour in a 2011 CNN interview, where she boldly stated, “Why the hell am I going to waste my time and give a press release about whether or not I have a penis? My fans don’t care and neither do I.”

Now, years later, the ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ actor offered more details during her appearance on Netflix’s What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates.

“When I was in my early 20s, there was a rumor that I was a man. I went all over the world for tours and interviews, and almost every time I sat down, they’d ask, ‘There are rumors that you’re a man. What do you have to say about that?’,” Gaga explained to Bill Gates in the episode.

Despite being constantly questioned, the singer-actress said she never responded because she didn’t feel like a victim.

“I thought: What about a kid who is being accused of that? Would they think that a public figure like me would feel shame?” Gaga said. (ANI)

