'Leads to rise of women objectification': Kangana Ranaut’s take  on online content

In an interview, Kangana Ranaut shared her thoughts on content releasing on OTT platforms and why it's essential to implement strict censorship.

Kangana Ranaut is set for her first theatrical release of 2024, Emergency. In the political drama, the actress plays the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The trailer for the same was released 2 weeks ago. Ranaut has started the promotions for her upcoming film and has been giving interviews in which she discusses several topics. From Bollywood to her thoughts on marriage, the actress has been quite candid. In a recent interview, Kangana expressed her opinions on the growing popularity of OTT platforms and her belief in the implementation of censorship on online content. (Agencies)

