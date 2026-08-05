Legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan talks about 'fundamental flaw' with film criticism

Legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who recently helmed 'The Odyssey', his film adaptation of the epic poem the Odyssey by Homer, feels that amateur film criticism comes with its flaws. The 56-year-old director recently spoke with podcaster Zhong Shu, and pushed back against familiar criticism from amateur movie-watchers.

Nolan shared, "The criticism that's often levelled at movies in general is, 'Oh, the character has to be made sympathetic, so the character is manipulated in different ways or changed in different ways'. And that's a fundamental flaw of film criticism in a way, or storytelling criticism. Because to be able to identify the mechanism does not invalidate the mechanism".

He further mentioned, "I'm thinking more of amateur criticism, because they feel they've identified the mechanism, they feel that it invalidates it. That can be true of certain elements, and film grammar, film language evolves with that. So when a trope becomes too familiar to an audience, then it has to be changed. But we do, as filmmakers, avail ourselves of that common language. We build on that understanding. Our audience has seen many films and they understand that language". (IANS)

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