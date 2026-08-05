Yash Raj Films Launches Raah Records to Support India’s Independent Music Talent

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has announced the launch of Raah Records, a new music company and artist incubator aimed at discovering, developing and supporting original artists while helping them build long-term creative careers beyond film music.

The label's first release, 'Jaadugari' by singer-songwriter Aman, will be available across major audio streaming platforms from August 5.

The announcement marks YRF's expansion into India's growing independent music space. Having shaped Indian music through film soundtracks for more than five decades, the studio said Raah Records will focus on artist development, original music creation and long-term career building under a dedicated platform.

Speaking about the launch, Akshaye Widhani, CEO, Yash Raj Films, said in a press statement, "Raah Records represents an important strategic expansion of Yash Raj Films' music business. For over five decades, we have believed in identifying exceptional talent and creating platforms where creativity can thrive. As India's independent music ecosystem enters a defining phase of growth, we believe great artists need more than distribution they need belief, time and long-term creative partnership. Raah Records is built around careers, not campaigns, bringing together world-class A&R, artist development, marketing and distribution to help original artists build lasting careers."

Unlike a traditional release-driven label, Raah Records has been conceived as a long-term creative partner for artists.

According to YRF, the incubator has already been working with emerging musicians behind the scenes, with Aman becoming the first artist to begin his journey under the Raah Records banner.

The label will be led by Nakul Sharma, Senior General Manager- Music Management, Yash Raj Films, who has played a key role in shaping its artist development philosophy, A&R strategy and incubator model. Under his leadership, Raah Records will support artists across songwriting, production, creative direction, audience growth and strategic partnerships from the earliest stages of their careers. (ANI)

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