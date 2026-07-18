'The Odyssey' Review: Christopher Nolan Crafts a Visual Masterpiece That Strips War of Its Glory

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey delivers a powerful message on the futility of war through one of Greek mythology’s most enduring stories. Based on Homer’s epic poem, the film follows King Odysseus and his long, dangerous journey home after the Trojan War.

Though rooted in mythology, the film feels deeply relevant to the present, as wars continue to dominate headlines across the world. Beyond Odysseus’ journey, Nolan explores leadership, redemption, loyalty and the consequences of unchecked ambition and ego.

A King’s long journey home

Twenty years after leaving Ithaca for the Trojan War, Odysseus (Matt Damon) is presumed dead. His kingdom has fallen into disarray, while suitors compete to marry Queen Penelope (Anne Hathaway), who continues to wait for her husband.

Their son Telemachus (Tom Holland), who has never met his father, travels to Sparta in search of answers. Meanwhile, Odysseus, now living with the nymph Calypso (Charlize Theron), slowly begins to recover memories of the war and the events that followed.

Nolan uses a non-linear narrative to tell the story, moving between Odysseus’ past adventures and his uncertain present.

A spectacular IMAX experience

Shot entirely on IMAX cameras, The Odyssey is a visually grand cinematic experience. Nolan brings to life mythical lands, gods, monsters and treacherous seas on an enormous scale.

The wooden horse, the destruction of Troy and Odysseus’ encounter with the giant Polyphemus are among the film’s most visually striking moments. Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema captures the vastness and beauty of the mythical world with remarkable detail.

Matt Damon and Robert Pattinson stand out

The film features a stellar cast, including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o and Himesh Patel.

However, Matt Damon and Robert Pattinson are the standout performers. Damon brings depth and humanity to Odysseus, portraying him as a brave but flawed king haunted by the destruction caused by war.

Pattinson is equally impressive as Antinous, a sly and manipulative suitor who is easy to dislike. His performance is among the film’s biggest highlights.

Nolan’s strongest message

The film’s greatest strength lies in its messaging. Rather than glorifying the Trojan War, Nolan focuses on its devastating consequences. Odysseus, once celebrated for his bravery, is forced to confront the destruction he caused and the lives lost in the name of victory.

The film also explores how war affects women and families. Penelope’s strength, Circe’s struggles and Telemachus’ life without his father add emotional depth to the story.

Final verdict

At 172 minutes, The Odyssey remains engaging throughout. It is a visually stunning tale of adventure, but more importantly, it is a story of penance, loyalty, redemption and learning from one’s mistakes.

Above all, Nolan’s epic reminds us of the futility of war—and that alone makes The Odyssey a must-watch. (Agencies)

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