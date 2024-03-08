Legendary Manga Artist Akira Toriyama, Creator of Dragon Ball, Passes Away at 68 Due to Acute Subdural Hematoma

MUMBAI: The Dragon Ball website recently shared sad news that Akira Toriyama has passed away at the age of 68 on March 1. This loss brings a wave of sadness for anime and manga enthusiasts. Toriyama, an influential figure in the manga and anime world, succumbed to an acute subdural hematoma.
The official release conveyed deep sadness. It shared that Toriyama was working on several projects with passion. Despite his untimely passing, his legacy lives on in the many manga titles and unique artwork he left behind during his impressive 45-year career. The release expressed gratitude for the global support that enabled Toriyama to stay creative.
"However, he had left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come,” noted the team.
The announcement also indicated that a private funeral was held with close family members, respecting Toriyama's desire for quietness. The family has requested no flowers, gifts, or visits during this time. Mourning will occur privately and media contact is discouraged.
"We haven't figured out the details for a special event yet. We'll share the plans once they're set. We are grateful for your patience and backing," ended the letter. This news left fans dealing with the deep loss of a great mind.
Social media, specifically Twitter ("X" in the before text), was buzzing with fans expressing their feelings. They sent tons of messages, each one showing how Toriyama's work touched their lives. A fan posted, "Rest in Peace Akira Toriyama, we will always remember you," capturing the mood of many. Another shared thanks, saying, "You were a superstar. Thank you and rest easy." The shock and sorrow could be felt as fans appreciated Toriyama's singular talent that affected many generations.
In remembering him, fans saw Toriyama was certainly a legend. They saw the deeply rooted effects he had on manga and anime. Grief is evident, but there's a shared belief his legacy is long-lasting. It shows the lasting impact he had on fans around the globe.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: