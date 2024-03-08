Meghalaya: Government to Review Education Fees, Aiming for Affordability and Transparency

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government made a key decision. They're putting together a crew. This group will examine school fees across their area with detail. They'll look at schools and colleges that get government funds. Their target is to set lowest and highest limits on fees. Meghalaya's Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma, announced this on March 07. The plan aims to manage school budgets and make education affordable, especially for less privileged kids.
Sangma stated the goal isn't about making schools cheaper. It's about controlling school fees right. There's a need to steady the fee fluctuations in various institutions. This will create fairer and clearer rules. Sangma showed examples using popular colleges like Kiang Nangbah Government College, St Anthony’s College, Tura Government College, and St Mary’s College. The differing school fees show the need for sensible and equal fee rules.
Sangma pointed to the money help many colleges get from the Meghalaya government. He highlighted the need for clear and fair fee rules. He worries about profit motives overshadowing education. He stressed the importance of a balance that benefits schools and students. The creation of this committee is a useful step in setting simple and fair fee rules.
The Meghalaya official spoke regarding the ongoing request for regularizing Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers. He realized the critical role of SSA teachers but expressed worry about the financial impact of quick regularization. However, he ensured the government's commitment to finding solutions for SSA teachers' worries, balancing their needs and the state's financial reality.
In similar development, the official discussed teacher shortage in SSA schools. He declared plans to halt hiring in schools with no enrolment, changing gears to focus on filling positions in schools with many students. This tactful plan aims to use educational resources effectively and make sure that employment fits real student requirements, fostering productivity in the education system.
As the committee begins their tasks, those involved eagerly wait for its conclusions and suggestions. These will likely help create a fairer and more open education scene in Meghalaya. The government's dedication to affordability and fairness in tuition fees, together with actions to resolve teacher-related issues, signify a complete approach to improving education quality in the state.
