Lil Nas X Opens Up About Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis After Rehab Stay

American rapper, singer and songwriter Lil Nas X has publicly confirmed that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, nearly a year after an incident involving police led to concerns about his health and a subsequent stay in rehabilitation.

The Grammy-winning artist shared the update in an Instagram video posted on June 17, offering fans an insight into his recovery and current state of mind.

"I've been in rehab for a few months, and since then I've been back at home, whether it's in Atlanta with my family or in Los Angeles with myself and friends," he said,adding,"Trying to ground myself down to earth and get out of my head."

The 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' singer said he had suspected the diagnosis for years but struggled to accept it.

"When I got my bipolar disorder diagnosis, I feel like I had known for like the past few years, but I didn't want to admit to it," he explained, adding, "Because I didn't want to have to take medication, and have people think different of me."

He also addressed the situation with humour, saying, "I mean, I'm already black and gay. Damn god, give me like, come on, black, gay, bipolar? I'm living life on extreme hard mode."

Despite the challenges, Lil Nas X said he is now in a much better place.

"But on a serious note," he continued, "I'm doing much better, I'm feeling better, I'm creating freely, and there's less fear in my heart, and I'm just smelling the roses."

The update comes nearly a year after an August 2024 incident in Los Angeles. According E! News, the Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a report of a "nude man walking in the street" on Ventura Boulevard at around 5:50 am on August 21. (ANI)

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