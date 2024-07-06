Luxury Brands Embrace Experiential Collaborations This Summer

Luxury fashion brands are now expanding beyond regular stores by setting up temporary shops and partnering with hotels and resorts.

This helps them to become more visible and attract wealthy customers who are on vacation in Southern Europe this summer. You'll probably see brands like Loewe, Dior, Chanel, and others in these places.

Always keen on cultural collaborations, Loewe, owned by LVMH, has significantly grown its partnership with Paula's Ibiza, creating a dedicated collection.