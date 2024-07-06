Meghalaya Murder Mystery: Four Bodies Found in East Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG: In a tragic incident, four men were found dead with their hands and feet tied and cuts on their necks in a remote village in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district.

The police said the bodies were discovered on Saturday in a forest near Umpleng village.

East Jaintia Hills SP Giri Prasad said that the bodies were found by workers on Saturday morning and that the incident is under investigation.

