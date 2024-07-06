Meghalaya Murder Mystery: Four Bodies Found in East Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG: In a tragic incident, four men were found dead with their hands and feet tied and cuts on their necks in a remote village in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district.
The police said the bodies were discovered on Saturday in a forest near Umpleng village.
East Jaintia Hills SP Giri Prasad said that the bodies were found by workers on Saturday morning and that the incident is under investigation.
The investigation is considering two possibilities: either the murders happened where the bodies were found, or the victims were killed somewhere else and then brought to Umpleng, the SP added.
Meanwhile, amid continuing rise in water levels of Brahmaputra and Jinjirim rivers residents of plain belt are moving to higher ground. This is to safeguard themselves and their livestock. Despite severe situation, district administration and state government have not yet declared flood. This is leading to frustration among affected people.
Over past few days rising water levels have submerged extensive areas. This has forced many residents to abandon their homes. Some have sought refuge along roadsides. Others have relocated to higher ground at relatives' homes. Local rivers and areas have been steadily inundated, many are now stranded.
