Pankaj Tripathi says spirituality is helping him control emotions and reactions

Actor Pankaj Tripathi said he was gradually learning to control his external behaviour through spirituality while preparing for the release of his upcoming streaming film Parivarik ManuRanjan.

Speaking to IANS alongside co-star Aditi Rao Hydari in Mumbai, Tripathi compared himself to a spiritual practitioner who had learnt to manage his outward reactions but was still working on his inner self.

He explained that he did experience anger but had learnt to pause and allow it to subside rather than react immediately. He added that emotions such as greed and lust existed in everyone and required continuous self-discipline.

The actor also said spirituality had helped him respond more thoughtfully to life's highs and lows.

Reflecting on the challenges of his profession, Tripathi described actors as emotionally fragile because they experienced multiple lives through their characters.

He said that while spirituality taught him to observe emotions without reacting instantly, acting required him to experience those emotions deeply as part of his performance. (IANS)

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