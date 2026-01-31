Mainstream media blocked from Melania documentary screening: But why?

On Thursday (29 Jan), Melania Trump’s documentary screening was organized at the Trump Kennedy Centre, and much to everyone’s shock, the media present at the venue were not allowed in.

According to Variety, the media faced a shock after waiting for hours, only to find out that most mainstream press had been blocked from attending the Amazon MGM Studios film.

The documentary explores her life and role as First Lady just 20 days before Trump took the oath as President of the USA in Jan 2025. The press check-in began at 2 pm for the 6 pm carpet. However, by 6:30 pm, after the administration members started walking the carpet, it became clear that most mainstream media would be blocked from attending the screening.

Reports from media outlets such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, AP and Vanity Fair, among others, were not given tickets to the invite-only screening in the Opera House. Apart from those who received the invite separately, the only press people from the carpet allowed into the screening were One America News anchor Dan Ball and his wife, Peyton Drew. US President Trump and his wife, Melania, also attended the premiere. The couple walked the carpet holding hands and smiling as they posed for the media and shutterbugs. For the night, Trump was dressed in a black suit with a white shirt. Meanwhile, Melania wore a black Dolce & Gabbana suit with a skirt.

Several members of the Trump administration - Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Pete Hegseth, Lee Zeldin and Mike Johnson were also present.

Melania Trump’s new documentary has come at a time when Trump and his administration are facing a huge backlash over ICE raids. (Agencies)

