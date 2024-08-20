Malala Yousafzai Shares Excitement After Attending Taylor Swift's Concert at Wembley Stadium

Malala Yousafzai is a Taylor Swift fan and just like any other fan having attended their favourite musician’s concert, the Pakistani activist couldn’t stop talking about how fun it was. After attending Taylor Swift’s concert in Wembley Stadium in London, Malala shared a few snaps of her enjoying her time at the concert.

She shared snaps on her Instagram and wrote a lengthy statement on how attending the concert felt like. She reflected upon the power and influence of music and how this was her first “proper” concert experience. She reminisced a memory from childhood related to Taylor. In her caption, she wrote, “Having lived through a time where music and art were banned, music felt like a gift.”

She mentioned her school best friend Moniba and how both “found the highest rock we could, climbed on top of it and announced to all of our classmates and teachers we were going to perform our new favourite song called LOVE STORY. We sang with all of our heart, taking in the joy we felt every second. That’s where my Swiftie journey began.”

On attending Taylorç concert she added, “It feels magical that my first-ever proper concert would be to see @TaylorSwift, singing along to every song surrounded by friends.”

“Three years ago, the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan. Once again, music no longer plays on the streets, and girls and women are barred from school, work and public life. In Swat, music made my friends and me feel confident and free. And one day I hope we will live in a world where every girl will be able to enjoy music and live out her wildest dreams,” she further said. She referenced to 2021 when the Taliban re-established the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and imposed strict rules for women.

Malala Yousafzai grew up in tough conditions in Pakistan. In 2008, when Malala was just 11 years old, she used to live in a small town called Swat Valley in Pakistan which was acquired by the Taliban who banned any form of entertainment including music and television. Taliban also banned girls from going to school. (Agencies)

