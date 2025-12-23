Manish Malhotra shares why Rekha’s style remains unchanged, rooted, and eternal

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently celebrated veteran actress Rekha’s timeless sense of style. In his latest post, he highlighted how her fashion choices remain unchanged, rooted, and eternal.

On Sunday, Manish took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of Rekha’s photos and videos from her appearance at Red Sea International Film Festival. At the star-studded festival, the actress stunned in a personal heirloom Silver-Gold vintage saree, styled with a handwoven silver tissue zari blouse and odhna.

Manish expressed her love for heirloom sarees, noting that she wears each piece like a work of art, with a connection that only time can create. He wrote, “Fashion may evolve, but Iconic Rekhaji’s Style remains unchanged—rooted, instinctive, eternal which has always been my philosophy as well.”

“A devoted collector of heirloom sarees, she wears each one as art, with an intimacy that only time can create. #Rekhaji STUNNER at the Red Sea International Film Festival, she chose a personal heirloom Silver Gold vintage saree styled with a @manishmalhotraworld handwoven Silver woven tissue zari cholah: and an odhna both enriched with traditional zardosi embroidery, and a handcrafted batwa. In that moment, Indian heritage wasn’t styled for the world—it was simply lived, with timeless grace and magnificence,” (sic) added Manish Malhotra.

Rekha was recently felicitated at the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where she received the Red Sea Honouree Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to cinema. (IANS)

