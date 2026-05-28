Don 3 Controversy Continues as Ranveer Singh Avoids FWICE Meeting

Actor Ranveer Singh is in the news again, not for his films but for a controversy involving the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Farhan Akhtar. On Monday, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after Farhan approached the federation over their Don 3 dispute.

A day later, opening up about the controversy, FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit revealed that the federation made three attempts to get in touch with Ranveer and resolve the issue behind closed doors. However, according to Pandit, the actor chose not to attend it.

In an interview with ETimes, Pandit recalled making several attempts to contact Ranveer in the hope of resolving the dispute amicably after Farhan took the matter to the federation in April this year. Pandit stated they wanted both parties to sit and solve the matter amicably. Ranveer was reported sent invitation thrice by the Federation.

“So we very strongly tried our best. We sent him invitations thrice. There was no response, and then finally he sent mail when he came to know that we are having a press conference, saying that this doesn’t come under a jurisdiction,” Pandit said.

He added, “So with that said, fine, if you feel so strongly. Toh theek hai. Koi baat nahi. (Alright then. No problem) Doesn’t matter. So that is a basic thing, we will wait. We’ll sit with the producer body. Will sit with different associations, and we’ll see how things happen.” (Agencies)

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