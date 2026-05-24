Seminar on Social Media Awareness and Smartphone Use Held for Students in Morigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: A seminar on the topic "Social Media and Students" was organized today at Bhurbandha Senior Secondary School. The meeting was presided over by the Principal of the school, Pradeep Sarma. Subject teacher Kaberi Bordoloi delivered the welcome address during the programme.

Addressing the students, she cautioned them about the excessive use of smartphones so that they would not lose their memory power at an early age. Principal Pradeep Sarma advised the students to gain knowledge through smartphones in ways that could benefit them beyond their school lessons. He also instructed the students to avoid inappropriate content available on smartphones.

The seminar was conducted by subject teacher Riju Kr. Kakati. On the other hand, an essay writing competition was also organized before the meeting. In the competition, Arup Koch secured the first prize, Barsarani Medhi won the second prize, and Geetasri Deka received the third prize.

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