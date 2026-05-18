Mark Ruffalo Says He’s Being Targeted for Speaking Out Against Paramount–Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

Actor Mark Ruffalo has intensified his opposition to Paramount’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, saying he believes he has already become a target for speaking out against the deal.

In an interview with Deadline, the four-time Oscar nominee said many people in Hollywood were initially afraid to oppose the merger due to concerns over retaliation from the Ellison family, who are linked to the proposed takeover. Ruffalo claimed that despite those fears, support for the campaign against the merger has continued to grow rapidly.

According to Ruffalo, an open letter opposing the deal has gained around 2,000 additional signatures in the past month, bringing the total close to 5,000. He said many of those supporting the campaign are either financially secure enough to speak out or are fighting to protect their livelihoods in the entertainment industry.

The actor warned that large media mergers often lead to major job cuts and cancelled productions. Referring to the earlier Fox-Disney merger, Ruffalo said the industry lost numerous jobs, television shows and film projects during consolidation. He argued that similar consequences could follow if Paramount succeeds in acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery.

Ruffalo also expressed concern over media ownership and editorial independence. He claimed that if the merger goes through, the Ellison family could gain influence over both CBS and CNN, which he fears may lead to political pressure affecting journalism. Citing CBS featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 60 Minutes, Ruffalo alleged such appearances reflected changing media dynamics.

Acknowledging the risks of publicly opposing the merger, Ruffalo admitted he also feels fear but believes remaining silent is not an option. He urged Hollywood agencies and labour unions to take a stronger stand against the proposed deal, warning that their clients and workers could suffer if they fail to act.

The merger debate intensified earlier this year after Netflix reportedly withdrew from negotiations involving Warner Bros. Discovery and declined to raise its bid against Paramount Skydance’s reported USD 31-per-share offer. (ANI)

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