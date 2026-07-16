Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige to Receive 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award for Trailblazing Film Legacy

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will be honoured with the 2026 Pioneer of the Year Award by the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, recognising his outstanding leadership, contributions to the film industry and philanthropic efforts.

The award will be presented at the annual Pioneer of the Year dinner on September 30 at the Beverly Hilton. Funds raised from the event will support the Foundation’s Pioneers Assistance Fund, which provides financial aid to current and retired professionals in the motion picture distribution and exhibition sectors during times of need.

Announcing the honour, Kyle Davies, President of Distribution at Bleecker Street Media and Co-Chairman of the Pioneers Assistance Fund Committee, praised Feige’s creative vision and lasting impact on global cinema. He described Feige as a visionary producer whose work has inspired audiences around the world. Feige is one of Hollywood’s most successful producers, having overseen all 37 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The franchise has earned more than USD 32 billion worldwide, with 11 films crossing the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office. (ANI)

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