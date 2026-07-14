Marvel Unveils First Look at Doctor Doom Mask and X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios has unveiled the first official concept art for Avengers: Doomsday, offering fans their clearest look yet at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom mask and the return of several iconic X-Men characters.

The artwork, shared on X by former Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park, marks the final film project he led before leaving the studio following Disney's layoffs earlier this year. Park described the illustration as a celebration of his 16-year journey with Marvel and said it reveals several characters and their new looks for the first time.

The concept art features Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in full costume, along with returning X-Men characters Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), Beast (Kelsey Grammer) and Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), all making their first appearance in official promotional material for the film. A mysterious image of Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, also occupies a central position in the artwork.

Reflecting on his departure, Park wrote that he was proud to have helped shape more than 40 Marvel films, including leading visual development on 15 projects.

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of Marvel's biggest productions, boasting an ensemble cast that includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Letitia Wright, alongside Robert Downey Jr.'s highly anticipated debut as Doctor Doom. (ANI)

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