Matt Damon calls missing Shekhar Kapur’s ‘The Four Feathers’ one of his biggest career regrets

Hollywood star Matt Damon has revealed that one of his biggest career regrets is missing the opportunity to work with acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur more than two decades ago. Speaking during the promotional event for The Odyssey in Mumbai on Saturday, the Oscar-winning actor said Kapur has always been on his list of directors he wanted to collaborate with. When asked which Indian filmmaker he would most like to work with, Damon immediately named Kapur.

Recalling the early 2000s, Damon said Kapur was one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the industry. He admitted he was “really upset” that he could not join Kapur’s 2002 film The Four Feathers because he had already committed to the Jason Bourne franchise.

“The filmmaker starting out that everyone wanted to collaborate with was Shekhar Kapur,” Damon said, adding that his prior commitment to the Jason Bourne film prevented him from taking up the role.

Damon said the missed opportunity has stayed with him for more than 20 years and described it as a “debt” he still carries. Expressing hope for the future, he said he would love another chance to work with Kapur, calling it a long-standing ambition that remains unfulfilled. (ANI)

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