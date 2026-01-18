Matt Damon says being ‘cancelled’ can follow a person ‘to the grave’

Actor Matt Damon has shared his views on cancel culture in Hollywood, stating that being publicly “cancelled” can have long-lasting consequences that follow a person for life, according to Variety. Damon, who appeared alongside Ben Affleck on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast during promotions for their upcoming Netflix film ‘The Rip’, reflected on how public backlash can be unending. Responding to host Joe Rogan’s description of cancel culture as exaggerated punishment for a single action or comment, Damon said, “In perpetuity... it just will follow you to the grave.”

